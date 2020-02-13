Which Type of Questions Should Ask to Recruitment Agency?

Are you searching for one of the top Labour Hire Melbourne company or recruitment agency? Yes!!! Surly finding the right candidate who has skill as some experience in your sector is not a simple task. So, most small to medium enterprise give this challenging task to the recruitment agency and relieve some amount of pressure.

If you are one of them, then there are so many recruitment agencies available as per your occupation. When you are working in education, then education company provide you with sufficient traffic from the employee. On the other, if you are working in construction work and need to control the traffic, then Traffic Control Company also available in the market to manage your traffic.

But searching for the best company is not an easy task; you have to enquire professionally. Want to know which type of question you should ask the recruitment agency? Then here is your answer.

Who leads the searching process of the employee for your sector?

When you meet any recruitment agency, you have to know who will handle your searching progress. Because some time company give the front face of senior executive and work handle by the backhand junior executive, for clarity, you should ask such a question.

What is your fees policy?

In the market, there are two types applicable for the fee charges; one is they conduct payout on the percentage basis, and another way is a monthly basis. From these two types, the first method is prevalent and common, so you should know your recruitment agencies’ fee policy.

Do you have experience in your working sector to deliver employee?

Experience is essential for a recruitment agency. If they are not able to fill your employee needs, then it is worth to hire them. So, check their ability with their experience.

Is your Labour Hire Melbourne company can work a mediator?

Usually, the recruitment agency has to work as a mediator between the employee and company where the requirement is available. If they cannot work as a mediator, then there is a higher chance you lost one skilled employee. With their past record analysis, their ability.

What should do when an employee leaves the company in a minimum time interval?

You should know their policy of leaving the employee in the probation period. So, you do not pay more to the agency as well the employee who join your business.

Ready for Taking Interview of Agency?

When you ask such type of questions to the Labour Hire Melbourne Company, then you get the best agency for your business, and you never suffer employee requirement problem.